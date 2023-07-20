Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 49,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,212. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.04. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have commented on GTIM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.