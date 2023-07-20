GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 7.7%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.94. 806,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,459,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

GoodRx Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,415.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

