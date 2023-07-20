Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.83

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 1027813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,809,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.