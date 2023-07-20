Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C($1.07). The firm had revenue of C$129.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

