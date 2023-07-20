Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Gravity Trading Down 1.4 %

Gravity stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,313. Gravity has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $534.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $126.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gravity

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gravity by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Gravity by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gravity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gravity by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gravity by 1,366.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Gravity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.