Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Gravity Trading Down 1.4 %
Gravity stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,313. Gravity has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $534.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $126.51 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
