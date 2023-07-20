Graypoint LLC Has $9.55 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.78. 803,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,290. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

