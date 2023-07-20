Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 243,115.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $419,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.21.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $20.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.21. The company had a trading volume of 50,527,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,710,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $859.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.