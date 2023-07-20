Graypoint LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $227.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.00.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

