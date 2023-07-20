Graypoint LLC Sells 22,251 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,251 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.27. The company had a trading volume of 327,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,400. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.