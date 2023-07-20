Graypoint LLC Sells 4,717 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.60. 433,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.