Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 69,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Great Ajax stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,212. The company has a market capitalization of $167.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.79. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.71%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

