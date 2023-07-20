Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Trading Down 2.9%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 19,704,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 642% from the average daily volume of 2,656,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Green Organic Dutchman Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.65.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

