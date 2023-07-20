Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.28. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58.

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 34.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,937.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

