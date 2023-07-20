Grin (GRIN) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $3.35 million and $435,119.18 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,724.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00308629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.18 or 0.00811402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.00553616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00062351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00126956 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

