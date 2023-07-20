Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.99

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.99 and last traded at $92.99, with a volume of 42578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $172.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $2.1262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.