GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Down 11.6% in June

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 946,400 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 75,282.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 53.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut GSI Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

