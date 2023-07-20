GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after buying an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GSK by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,831 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in GSK by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $73,232,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,573.57.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.