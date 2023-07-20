H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HNNMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Danske raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.44. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 1.52%. Equities analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

