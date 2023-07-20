Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $63.95 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

