Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Barclays

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,992 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

