Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,379 shares during the period. Amplitude comprises approximately 0.4% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amplitude worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth $78,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair cut Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of AMPL stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 115,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,968. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $688,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $688,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 258,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $2,604,352.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,026.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,096 shares of company stock worth $5,674,032 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

