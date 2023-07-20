Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 244.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,605 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 118,943 shares during the quarter. UiPath makes up about 1.0% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 61,873 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 8.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,597 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

UiPath Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of PATH traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.78. 4,045,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,990,216. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 0.63.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,546 shares of company stock worth $4,273,742 over the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

