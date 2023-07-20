Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the quarter. monday.com accounts for approximately 33.4% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $97,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $518,057,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in monday.com by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 6,322.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

Shares of monday.com stock traded down $4.86 on Thursday, reaching $177.40. 173,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,774. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $189.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.99 and a beta of 0.76.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.63. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. On average, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

