Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,667 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 467.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 999,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,616,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,787,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,204,000 after buying an additional 485,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Down 1.7 %

TXG stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,224. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 895,792 shares in the company, valued at $47,790,503.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $1,743,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,930.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 895,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,790,503.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,655 shares of company stock worth $2,997,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

