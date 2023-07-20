Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 12,970 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 46.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CZR shares. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Insider Activity

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 2.4 %

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.