Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $646,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1,416.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 208,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 73,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CCL opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.