Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Nucor Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NUE opened at $167.19 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.