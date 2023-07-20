Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 918 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 220,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $38.91.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.47 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. Analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MAXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

