Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 562.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.06.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.64 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 38.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.