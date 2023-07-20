Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Update

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Harmonic Stock Performance
NASDAQ HLIT opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.
