HC Wainwright Trims Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price to $190.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.92.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

