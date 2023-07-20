HC Wainwright Trims Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price to $190.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.92.
Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of AXSM stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
