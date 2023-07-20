Head-To-Head Analysis: U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U Power and Aeva Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power $11.69 million 27.58 N/A N/A N/A Aeva Technologies $4.19 million 67.32 -$147.30 million ($0.69) -1.86

U Power has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeva Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for U Power and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.90, suggesting a potential upside of 204.69%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than U Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares U Power and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A Aeva Technologies -3,552.75% -42.94% -40.46%

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats U Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U Power

U Power Limited develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc. designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Mountain View, California.

