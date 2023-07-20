Head to Head Comparison: TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) versus MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSP Recovery and TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) $2.56 billion 0.29 $183.00 million $0.61 16.80

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery N/A N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) 6.38% 17.21% 8.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MSP Recovery and TELUS International (Cda), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A TELUS International (Cda) 0 7 8 0 2.53

TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus target price of $20.64, indicating a potential upside of 101.39%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats MSP Recovery on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc. operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection. It also offers IT lifecycle services comprising cloud platform solutions, managed IT services, application development and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consists of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; back office and automation solutions, such as robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and trust, safety, and security services, including content moderation and social media community management, and fraud prevention and detection. In addition, the company provides AI data solutions comprising data collection and creation, data annotation, data validation and relevance, and linguistic annotation for video, audio, text, image, and geographical data, as well as 3D sensor fusion. It serves technology and gaming, communications and media, ecommerce, financial services and financial technology, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and automotive industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.