Head to Head Survey: Xero (XROLF) versus Its Competitors

Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report) is one of 297 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Xero to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Xero and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xero 0 0 0 1 4.00 Xero Competitors 378 1430 3183 26 2.57

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 27.40%. Given Xero’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xero has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xero N/A N/A -261.41 Xero Competitors $405.35 million -$7.30 million 586.35

This table compares Xero and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Xero’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Xero. Xero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Xero and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xero N/A N/A N/A Xero Competitors -34.51% -255.66% -8.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Xero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xero competitors beat Xero on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger. Xero Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

