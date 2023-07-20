Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.76

Shares of Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 4513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Hengan International Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.4584 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

