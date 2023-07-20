HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. HI has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $383,318.10 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017301 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,878.30 or 1.00012475 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00202297 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $337,522.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.