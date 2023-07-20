HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Price Target Raised to $8.00

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 37.79% from the company’s previous close.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

HPK opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

