Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a payout ratio of 190.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE HIW traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.51. 996,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,747. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,406,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after buying an additional 476,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 77.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 51,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.