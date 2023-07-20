HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

HNI stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.73. HNI has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. HNI had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HNI will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,477,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

