Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.81

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 19399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Holcim Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

Holcim Cuts Dividend

Holcim Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.

