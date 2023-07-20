Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Short Interest Update

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.2 days.

Home Product Center Public Price Performance

Home Product Center Public stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Home Product Center Public has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

About Home Product Center Public

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in goods and materials for construction, extension, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and range of related services.

