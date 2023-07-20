Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

