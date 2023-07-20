Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.03 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 1.2 %

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 226,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is -507.69%.

HMN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 437,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 40,123 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,334 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 925,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 28.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

