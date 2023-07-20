Horizen Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Horizen has a market cap of $111.86 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.03 or 0.00027045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00103446 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00045968 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,922,681 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.