Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $8.31 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $8.31 or 0.00027867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $115.67 million and $9.81 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00104799 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,923,569 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

