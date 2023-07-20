Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.