Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in June

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 871,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 762,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 458.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($10.20) to GBX 755 ($9.87) in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.