HSBC Boosts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $240.00

Jul 20th, 2023

Globant (NYSE:GLOBFree Report) had its price target hoisted by HSBC from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLOB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.50.

Globant Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $189.68 on Monday. Globant has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 233.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

