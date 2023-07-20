HSBC Boosts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HSBC from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLOB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.50.

Globant Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $189.68 on Monday. Globant has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 233.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

