HSBC Lowers Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $7.40

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HSBC from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TME. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.03.

TME opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 161,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,698,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,356,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,720,000 after buying an additional 15,031,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

