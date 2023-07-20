H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $443.28

Shares of H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.28 ($5.80) and traded as low as GBX 428 ($5.60). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 428 ($5.60), with a volume of 25,791 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get H&T Group alerts:

H&T Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £186.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,162.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 429.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 443.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About H&T Group

In related news, insider Simon Walker bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £66,600 ($87,081.59). 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.