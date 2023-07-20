H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $443.28

Shares of H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.28 ($5.80) and traded as low as GBX 428 ($5.60). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 428 ($5.60), with a volume of 25,791 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.
H&T Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £186.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,162.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 429.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 443.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About H&T Group
H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than H&T Group
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.